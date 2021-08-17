Robert L. Lyons

Robert Louis Lyons, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Robert was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on December 26, 1947, to the late Louis and Addie Lyons. He enjoyed time spent boating, fishing, bowling, and playing Rook.

He is survived by his sons, Chris (Sherry) Lyons, and Kevin (Melinda) Lyons; stepchildren, Troy Locker and Tammy (Bruce) Smith. He was also survived by multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care in Cynthiana, Kentucky.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

