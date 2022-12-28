Robert L. Slaton

Robert Louis Slaton, 81, passed away on December 27, 2022, after suffering a stroke a few days earlier.
Born in Madisonville on June 25, 1941, Robert was the only son of L.R. “Rex” Slaton and Mary Ruth McGuyer Slaton. He earned an MA in Education from WKU in 1966, a MSSW from U of L in 1968, and a Doctorate in Educational Administration from U of L in 1989.
He is survived by five adult children, Andrea, Lyle, Tom, Danny (Elizabeth) and Mike (Jake); and by three grandchildren, Thia, Henry and Lila. He is also survived by his companion, Mary B. Bradley; and her two children, whom he very much thought of as his own, Lizi Hagan and Clay McClure. He was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren.
Throughout his career in both public service and as a health care consultant, he provided a politically savvy perspective and an astute management style that enabled institutions and organizations to make significant headway in policy change to improve the health of Kentuckians. Robert always believed that healthcare was a right, not a commodity, and he worked very hard in a variety of settings to help move it in that direction.
In 1978, Robert became the Commissioner of Health for Kentucky, where he demonstrated an understanding of social and structural determinants of health that was ahead of its time. Robert was the external affairs administrator for Trover Clinic, director for the Public Service Institute at Kentucky State University, a top health administrator at the University of Louisville, and special assistant to then-governor Brereton Jones for health care reform.
As Executive Director of the U of L Primary Care Center, he expanded services for underserved populations. Robert was part of a small group that planned, developed, and implemented Passport Health Plan, a national model for Medicaid managed care. In 2018, he was presented with the Russell E. Teague Award by the Kentucky Public Health Association for his meritorious achievements and contributions in the field of public health.
Robert was the chair of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Health Care Policy Council and was a valued member of the Community Advisory Council of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
While serving on the national advisory board for the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, he helped focus attention on the states’ health issues and secured funding for the creation of Kentucky Health News, an independent, trusted source of health information.
Robert was a consensus builder and a natural organizer who was described as generous and down to earth. His talents included problem solving, strategic planning, and organizing a group of people to get a project done. He was proud that over his career he had helped young staff members develop beyond what they thought they could do. He could often see what needed to be done before most people, and he could handle personalities and egos to bring about change in organizations.
Robert focused much of his career on building linkages and coalitions between different groups. This was eased by his genuine rapport with people. Robert’s strategic planning skills, insightful opinions and wise counsel were valued by many leaders in the business, nonprofit, and political world.
Over the years, he enjoyed bowling, tennis and billiards. He enjoyed riding horses and driving convertibles and old tractors. He regretted that he never learned to fly a plane.
Robert was a history buff, and family history and genealogy were a passion for his entire life. Robert was active in politics as a liberal Democrat his entire life and was proud to serve as a delegate at the 1992 Democratic National Convention.
Robert was very proud to be the co-author of two books about management, “From Green Persimmons to Cranky Parrots” and “Caught in the Middle Management.” At the time of his death, he was working on a book about his mother’s life, based on the diaries she kept for decades. As he moved into assisted living, Robert was already making plans for his next book, stories of his colorful adventures as a parole officer in Western Kentucky in the 1960s.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, at Pearson’s, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, December 30, at Pearson’s.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Down Syndrome of Louisville, the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, or the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.