SANDERS — Robert Lee “Bobby Lee” Westrick, 73, of Sanders, Kentucky, died on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at his home.
He was born on October 29, 1949, in Louisville, Jefferson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Robert M. Westrick and Sharon Hudgins Westrick. Bobby Lee was a graduate of Carroll County High School and went to serve his Country Honorably in the United States Army, serving from May 22, 1969, to May 21, 1971, having obtained rank of Sargeant.
Bobby Lee was the owner and operator of Khaos Trucking Company for many years and a Heavy Equipment Operator. He had served the citizens of Carroll County as County Judge Executive from 2015-2018. Bobby Lee was a member of the American Legion Post #41 in Carrollton.
Some of his favorite hobbies included fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles, ATVs and Jeeps. He especially loved all types of motorsports including, drag racing, NASCAR and dirt track racing.
Bobby Lee will be missed by his wife, Debbie Ann Towles Westrick of Sanders, Kentucky; a daughter, Stacie Ann (Jason) Westrick Darnold of Worthville, Kentucky; a sister, Monica Westrick Bevill of Bradenton, Florida; two grandchildren, Cameron James Darnold and Rileigh Grace Darnold of Worthville, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Logan Jeffery Westrick in 1986.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Family Worship Center, 2520 KY 227, Carrollton. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the center and 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Family Worship Center or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of the funeral home.
The Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
