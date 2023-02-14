SANDERS — Robert Lee “Bobby Lee” Westrick, 73, of Sanders, Kentucky, died on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at his home.

Bobby Lee Westrick Cameo.jpg

Robert Lee "Bobby Lee" Westrick

He was born on October 29, 1949, in Louisville, Jefferson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Robert M. Westrick and Sharon Hudgins Westrick. Bobby Lee was a graduate of Carroll County High School and went to serve his Country Honorably in the United States Army, serving from May 22, 1969, to May 21, 1971, having obtained rank of Sargeant.

