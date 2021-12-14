Robert Lee Engle Jr., age 64, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Dr. Jack Brewer officiating. Burial will follow at Perryville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday. Masonic Services will be observed at 7:30 p.m. with Open Lodge beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Robbie was born in Danville, Kentucky, on August 30, 1957, to the late Robert Lee Engle, Sr. and Jewell O’Neal Wilson Engle. He retired from the City of Frankfort after serving many years as a Supervisor in Planning and Zoning.

Robbie was a member of Hiram Lodge No. 4 F&AM and the Capital City Shriners. In his spare time, he was a car and restoration enthusiast.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Carmen Ann Crafton Engle; children, Bradley Engle (Jamie), Melissa Engle, and Michael Johnson (Lee); sister, Doris Gilpin, and was blessed with 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 2 nephews, and many cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ollie Engle.

Serving as pallbearers will be Steve White, George Bunker, Brian Stigers, David Thornton, Scott Patton and Larry Sowder.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Masonic Homes of Kentucky or Shriners International.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription