Robert Lester Tankersley, 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on January 23, 1943, to the late Glenn Oneal and Ethel Gertrude Harper Tankersley. He worked in IT with the Keane Group.

He is survived by his daughter, Amy Elizabeth Tankersley (Wade) Ford, Tennessee; his son, Robert (Sharon) Tankersley Jr., Versailles; his brother, William Glenn (Linda) Tankersley, Tennessee; and his grandchildren, Ruben Gullatte, Dakota Gullatte, Lili Gullatte and Sarah Gullatte.

