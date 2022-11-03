OWENTON — Services for Robert Lewis Rice, 76, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the center. Rice died Wednesday, Nov. 2.

