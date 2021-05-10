Robert Lindle Doris Jr., 85, husband of Mary L. Doris, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021. He was born in Henderson, KY, on April 28, 1936, to the late Robert Lindle Doris Sr., and Margaret Louise French Doris.

Bob graduated from Western Kentucky University. He was in the Army Reserve for 6 years. Bob worked in various agencies in KY State Government for 33 years, where he retired as an Assistant Director with the Legislative Research Commission. Bob served 16 years on the board of directors with Commonwealth Credit Union.

He was an active member of Frankfort Boat Club, served many years with Jaycees and Lions Club, and served as President of the Two Creek Property Owners Association. Bob was an active member at First United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir. Bob enjoyed boating, traveling and gardening with his wife Mary.

In addition to his wife of 63 years, he is survived by his daughter, Teresa Doris, Frankfort; his son, Doug Doris, Frankfort; his grandchildren, Stacy (Patrick) Perry, Waddy, Lindsey (Matt) Flanders, Bowling Green, and Logan (Kennedy) Doris, Frankfort; and his 3 great grandchildren, Garrett and Grayson Flanders, and Jacob Perry.

Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Pastor Dr. Phil Hill and Pastor Jackson Brewer. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or the Franklin County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

