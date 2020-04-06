LAWRENCEBURG — A gathering for Robert Lindsey “Bob” Bowling, 87, husband of Suzie Stucker Bowling, will be planned at a later date. Cremation was chose. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bowling died Monday in Okeechobee, Florida. 

