LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Robert Louis Montgomery, 87, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.  Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Montgomery died Tuesday, July 19.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Montgomery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription