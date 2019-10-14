Services for Robert Mack Powers, 84, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Burial Highview Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Monday. Gash Memorial Chapel in charge of arrangements. Powers died Friday.

