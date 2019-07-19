SSGT Robert “Bob” Morgan Brooks retired from the United States Air Force, passed away on July 7, 2019.

Robert M Brooks pic.jpg

Robert Morgan Brooks

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Leedy; son, Robert Morgan Brooks; daughter-in-law, Melanie Penn; grandchildren, James, Delilah and Helena Vaughn; sisters, Janice Clarke and Brenda Scott; and brother, David Brooks.

Private services will be held with his family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

