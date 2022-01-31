Robert R. Hicks

Robert (Bob) Hicks died peacefully on January 29, 2022. He was born May 18, 1928, in Louisville, Kentucky, son of Thomas Marcellus Hicks and Catherine Pfau Hicks, the second child of five.
He is survived by his brothers, Jack Hicks of Biloxi, Mississippi, and James (Ann) Hicks of Sarasota, Florida; children, David Hicks of Frankfort, Kevin (Kim) Hicks of Frankfort, John (Susan) Hicks of Lexington, William (Mary Carr) Hicks of Frankfort, Ann (Dan) Elkin of Midway, and Marilyn (Steve) Milby of Roanoke, Virginia; 14 grandchildren, Aaron (Michelle) Hicks of Redondo Beach, California, Tyler (Lauren) Hicks of Lexington, Taylor Hicks of Frankfort, Jacob (Taylor) Hicks of Lexington, Stephen (Leah Umberg) Hicks of Lexington, Rebekah (Jared Burkhardt) of Lexington, Elizabeth (Jackson) Schad of Brooklyn, New York, Amanda (Steve Bishop) Elkin of Midway, Robert Milby of Roanoke, Virginia, Daniel (Elya) Elkin of Frankfort, Thomas (Mariah) Milby of Roanoke, Virginia, John Milby of Roanoke, Virginia, and Hannah (Aramis) Zeno of Frankfort; five great-grandchildren, Reese Hicks of Lexington, Jackson Hicks of Lexington, Elliott Hicks of Lexington, Adeline Elkin of Frankfort, and Aden Zeno of Frankfort. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 59 years, Betty Jean, son, Michael, brother, Thomas, and sister, Yvonne.
Bob served in the U.S. Marines Corps from 1945-1948, attained the rank of sergeant, was a high-speed radio operator, and was in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He attended the University of Louisville. He was married to Betty Jean Spellman on February 3, 1951. Bob began his career in insurance with the Western and Southern Life Insurance company and was a life underwriter training council fellow. He joined Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Kentucky and moved his family from Louisville to Frankfort in 1959. Bob worked with Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Kentucky for 33 years, as District Director and Coordinator of the Kentucky state government, school district employee and state retiree health insurance group contract.
Bob served his community of Frankfort and Franklin County in many roles: president of the Frankfort Rotary Club, president of the Frankfort/Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, board member of Resource Office of Social Ministries, United Way Chair for Commercial Development, coach of youth baseball for many years in the Frankfort city Minor, Little and Babe Ruth leagues, coach of YMCA youth basketball teams and the Good Shepherd elementary school track team and president of the Franklin County High School football booster club.
After raising his seven children, Bob became an avid runner, participating in many 5K and 10K runs, and finished several marathons. Bob was elected to two terms as Magistrate on the Franklin County Fiscal Court, served as president of the Kentucky Magistrates/Commissioners Association, officer and board member of the Kentucky Association of County Officials, and committee member with the National Association of County Officials. Bob, with his wife, was a long-time advocate for the mentally ill; a co-founder of the Frankfort Alliance for the Mentally Ill, board member of the Bluegrass Regional Mental Health/Mental Retardation Board, and chair of the Kentucky mental health planning and advisory council.
He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Frankfort, served as President of the Parish Council, served as officer on the Good Shepherd school board, helped start and sustain the St. Vincent DePaul Society, served as an eucharistic minister and sacristan, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Senior Shepherds.
Visitation will be at the Rogers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Burial will be at the Frankfort Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 315 Wallace Avenue, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.
