Robert Roach

LAWRENCBURG — Robert Wallace Roach, 80, passed away January 27, 2022 at his home in Lawrenceburg. Mr. Roach was the widower of Charlotte Roach following 27 years of marriage. He was born October 30, 1941, in Shelby County, to his parents James Wallace and Catherine Roach.  

He attended Bald Knob for 11 years and graduated from Franklin County High in 1959. He entered the United States Navy in January 1960 and served until January 1964. He served on the USS Saratoga during his time in the Navy. He retired from Dupont in Louisville. 

He was a member of the Daybreak Community Church in Lexington.  

He is survived by three sisters, Mary Clem of Austin, Texas, Lois Pulliam of Frankfort, Jane Sims of Lawrenceburg, and a brother, Coleman Roach of Lexington. He had many nieces and nephews. 

Funeral arrangements will be February 3 with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. followed by the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg. Service will be officiated by Coleman Roach. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Frankfort. Serving as pallbearers will be his nephews, John Roach, Doug Roach, Chris Harrod, Travis Henretty, Cory Sims and Greg Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription