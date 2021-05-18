Robert Scott Martin

Mr. Robert Scott “Scotty” Martin, age 79, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at his residence. He was born February 12, 1942 in Spencer County to the late Ralph Hillary and Clara Hilbert Martin.

Scotty was a graduate of Spencer County High School class of 1960 and was a retired employee of the Department of Transportation in Shelby and Spencer County. He was a member of Shelby Christian Church where he was a Sunday school teacher for many years. He moved to Spencer County in 1988 and became a member of Spencer Christian Church where he also taught Sunday school in 1997.

He enjoyed being outside mowing and visiting with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Florida Thomas Martin; a son, Walter Scott Martin of Bloomfield; granddaughter, Megan Dean of Frankfort; sister, Patricia Kaye Martin of Frankfort; niece, Jennifer Dixon of Lexington; nephew, Jason Dixon of Frankfort; 2 great-nephews, Charles Isaac Smith of Louisville and Nikolas Dixon of Lexington; his stepson, Rick (Lynn) Downs of Frankfort; 2 stepdaughters, Melissa Downs (Steve McGaughey) of Anderson County and Tammy (Ransom) Mattox of Frankfort.

Funeral services for Mr. Robert Scott “Scotty” Martin will be noon, Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Bro. Doug Martin will officiate. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to Hospice of Spencer County. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

