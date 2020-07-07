No services for Robert Sean Nevins, 49, will be scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. Nevins died Saturday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- 1st 60: How MLB standouts fared in what will equal full 2020
- Vardy rescues draw for CL-chasing Leicester at Arsenal
- The Latest: Test results late, Cubs delay workout
- Dream owner Loeffler objects to WNBA's social justice plans
- Adam Haseley reports to Phils' camp after virus test delay
- NFL, NFLPA still haven't resolved all protocol for camps
- Thunder create program to help Black Tulsa-area students
- IIHF encouraged by NHL's potential return to Olympics in '22
Most Popular
Articles
- Franklin County School Board votes to start school on Aug. 26
- Judge upholds lawsuit against jail stemming from inmate's death
- In 4-3 vote, fiscal court denies Duncan Road zoning change
- Feeling risky? Texas Medical Assoc. releases possible COVID-19 exposure chart
- Kentucky judge issues temporary restraining order against Beshear administration's executive order
- Waldrop resigns from Downtown Frankfort Inc.
- Beshear: 'Kentucky and America are at war with the coronavirus'
- Frankfort man charged with attempted murder after throwing firework, shooting gun at man
- Two new COVID-19 cases in Franklin County
- Mayoral candidates Haynes, Wilkerson earn spots in November general election
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Editorial: Fiscal court is sending the wrong message on economic development (18)
- Letter: 'I am OK with venturing out as a man, not a member of the sheep family' (17)
- Letter: One very bad cop shouldn't turn us against all police officers (17)
- Jim Waters: COVID-19 relief to private schools will help public ones, too (11)
- Kentucky judge issues temporary restraining order against Beshear administration's executive order (10)
- Guest columnist: Writer should quit trying to divide and get to work for his community (9)
- Letter: Columnist seems 'disappointed we haven't had riots and looting' (8)
- Guest columnist: School choice better than decades-old failed KERA, busing policies (6)
- Letter: Honest, open voting terrifies Republicans (6)
- Guest columnist: FPD continues to work on improving trust, community relations (6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.