Services for Robert Shirley Sizemore, 65, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be noon until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Sizemore died Sunday.

