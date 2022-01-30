LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Robert Wallace Roach, 80, will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Roach died Thursday at his home.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Roach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription