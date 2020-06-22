Robert William Hilborn, 58, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born in Chillicothe, Ohio, on Dec. 2, 1962, to the late James and D. Ruth Hilbert Hilborn. He worked as a metal fabricator with Centria.

He is survived by his son, Brandon (Shelby) Hilborn, Frankfort; his sisters, Karen Hilborn (Keith) Crabtree, Frankfort, and Sharon (Jack Ott) Hilborn, Richmond; his brother, James W. (Tammy) Hilborn IV, Brentwood; as well as his granddaughter, Aphillia Rose Hilborn.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Frankfort Cemetery. Dr. Phil Hill will be officiating.

Serving as casketbearers will be Jacob Blevins, Eli Blevins, Brandon Hilborn, Keith Crabtree, Jack Ott, and Jim Hilborn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Capital City Senior Activity Center or the Franklin County Humane Society.

Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangement. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

