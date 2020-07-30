A drive through celebration of life for Robert William Logan, 70, will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Clark Legacy Center in Frankfort. A private graveside service will be held. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests that you remain in your cars. Logan died Sunday.
