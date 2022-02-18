Roberta Schneider, 74, widow of Ronald Schneider, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. She was born in Lexington on April 17, 1947, to the late Russell and Rose Evelyn Lawson.

She had a fire in her heart and wouldn’t let anything hold her down. She was UK’s biggest fan and was always waiting for the next showing of Day’s of Our Lives. She was always wanting to watch the next scary movie.  

She is survived by her grandsons, Ronald Eckstein, Frankfort, Dillon (Adrianna) Eckstein, Georgetown, and Austin Whitson, Georgetown. She was also survived by her sisters and brother.  

She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.  

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Geneva Eckstein.  

Private services will be held at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  

 

Services for Brian Strange, 48, of Frankfort, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Brother Vernon Carpenter will officiate. He died Tuesday at his home. 

A native of Franklin County, Brian was an electrician assistant with McDaniel Electric and a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. 

He was the son of Alice Driskell Strange and the late John Wayne Strange.

Brian is survived by his mother; partner, Kristen Lee; daughter, Olivia Strange; son, Jon David Strange; and sister, Patti Strange Baker, all of Frankfort. 

Pallbearers will be Jerry Baker, Justin Baker, Jon Strange, Timmy Driskell, Danny Driskell, Mike Gardner and Chris Grych. 

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday until service time. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of condolences.

