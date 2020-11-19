Robin Jones, age 56, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Robin was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Aug. 2, 1964, to the late James Eddie Salchli and Janice Barbour Salchli-Davis. She graduated from Franklin County High School and attended Kentucky State University.
Robin worked for the Kentucky State Government Department of Transportation prior to working at the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter in downtown Frankfort. She had a passion for serving others, providing for those in need, and lending a helping hand.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, but especially loved being with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Zachary White; sister, Lisa Green (Greg); nieces and nephews, Matthew Green, Allyson Bailey (John), Jed Downey, Lucas Downey, Liann Nakagawa and Josh Nakagawa. She was also blessed with many wonderful friends.
In addition to her parents, Robin was preceded in death by her siblings, Rahna J. Salchli and Donna Lynn Nakagawa; grandparents, Nelson E. Barbour and Roxanna Hartley Barbour and James Edgar Salchli and Glessner Wood Salchli.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
