A celebration of life for Robin Jones, 56, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Jones died Tuesday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- The Latest: Bengals assistant won't attend Pittsburgh game
- Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM
- Syracuse's Jim Boeheim hopeful for start of his 45th season
- 4 Dolphins assistants to miss Chargers game due to COVID-19
- NFL Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung dies at 84
- Colts send loud, clear message with crucial win at Tennessee
- Review of federal utility's CEO pay to continue into 2021
- The Latest: Langer will be oldest player to make Masters cut
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman dies in stabbing outside Frankfort homeless shelter
- Felony charges filed after Frankfort man fights officers
- What goes up must come down: Franklin County man indicted on charges of smuggling Viagra, Cialis
- Franklin County has closest presidential margin in the state
- 'Star over Frankfort' goes up at cemetery
- Increase in local COVID-19 cases pushing county toward red zone
- FCHD adds 34 new local COVID-19 cases
- Haynes concedes to Wilkerson in tight Frankfort mayoral race
- Franklin County moves into COVID red zone
- Final unofficial count confirms Wilkerson as mayor, Unger for fourth commission spot
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter: WWII was a sacrifice; wearing a mask is an inconvenience (17)
- Guest columnist: Reflect, pray and vote (17)
- Jim Waters: Denying charter schools 'a form of institutional racism' (12)
- Guest columnist: Who killed the liberals? (9)
- Letter: Frankfort is being invaded (9)
- Bradshaw email claims coordination, vote-gathering by May (8)
- What goes up must come down: Franklin County man indicted on charges of smuggling Viagra, Cialis (7)
- From Blue to Red: How two of Franklin County’s three legislative seats flipped Republican (7)
- Letter: Is McGrath covering up extreme views on abortion? (7)
- Jim Waters: Return 'balance' to 'balance of power' (6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.