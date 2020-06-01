VERSAILLES — A graveside service for Robin Lynn Dunn Hale, 57, will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rose Crest Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Hale died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Robin Hale as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

