HARRODSBURG — Robin Taylor Travillian, 61, Harrodsburg, wife of Pleas Travillian Jr., died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Harrodsburg. Born July 7, 1958, in Arlington, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Johnny Gill and Barbara Carol Stiles McKinney.
She was a supervisor at Hitachi and was a member of the Herrington Lake Pentecostal Church.
Other survivors include: one daughter, Samantha (Jeff) Sims of Harrodsburg; two sisters, Milisa (Eddie) Harrod and Milinda (Matt) Sosby, both of Frankfort; one brother, George McKinney of Frankfort; a grandchild, Lillian Grace Korman.
Robin was preceded in death by her daughter, Hope Lee Stackhouse; and grandchild, Nathan Korman.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel, Harrodsburg. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, Ransdell Funeral Chapel by Larry Holbrook and Mark Tolson. Burial will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery, Harrodsburg.
Pallbearers will be George McKinney, Peyton Carroll, Jeff Sims, Arthor Whitehead, Matt Sosby and Eddie Harrod. Honorary bearers are Lonnie Travillian, Luke Sosby, Lyric Sosby and Lillian Grace Korman.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com. Memorials suggested to Gideon International.