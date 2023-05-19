LAWRENCEBURG — A Celebration of Life service for Rodger Clark Driskell, 76, husband of Betty Driskell, will be 7 p.m., Saturday, June 10, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service June 10 at the funeral home. Driskell died Wednesday, May 17.

To plant a tree in memory of Rodger Driskell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

