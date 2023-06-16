Rodney Edward Atha, also known as Rod, passed away on June 15, 2023, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, at the age of 63. He was a good person who loved life and lived his life for his two sons, Alan and Brandon.

Rodney was preceded in death by his father, Don Atha; his mother, Beatrice Smith Atha; his brother, Troy Alan Atha; and his grandparents.

