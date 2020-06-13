A graveside service for Rodney Wayne Godby, 50, will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Godby died Friday.
