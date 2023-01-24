Funeral services for Rodney “Jack” Smith, 83, will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. David Smith will be officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. He passed away at the Masonic Home at Shelbyville. He was born April 1, 1939, to the late Chester William Smith and Locket June Beckham Smith. Jack worked at Harrod Concrete and was a member of West Frankfort Church of God.

Rodney “Jack” Smith

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Ruth Smith; daughter, Nancy Carol Wylie; son, Rodney Jason (Sarah) Smith; grandchildren, Brooke Nicole (Travis) Branham, Brayden Thomas Wylie, Amber Lyons; sisters, Barbara Pervis, Vickie Robey, Thelma House, Shirley Ballard, Janie Collins; and brother, Chester Smith Jr.

