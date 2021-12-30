LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Rodney Nathan Cunningham, 72, husband of Gina Cunningham, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation is from 3-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Cunningham died Wednesday.
- Lofton receives Morning Pointe's Exceeding Expectations Award (1)
