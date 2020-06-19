A celebration of life gathering for Rodney Whitaker, 74, will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Whitaker died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Whitaker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

