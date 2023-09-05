A Celebration of Live gathering for Roger Alan Tate, 59, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Leestown Gospel Church. 

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave messages of condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Tate as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

