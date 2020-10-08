Roger Blair, loving husband of 56 years to Carolyn Sullivan Blair died peacefully after a lengthy battle with lung cancer on Oct. 7, 2020, at the age of 78 with his daughter by his side.
Roger, the oldest son of the late Virgil Blair and Retta Mae Music Blair, was born in a log cabin at Hager Hill, Kentucky, on Dec. 27, 1941. After graduating from Meade Memorial as Salutatorian of his class, Roger entered the College of Engineering at the University of Kentucky.
He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering in 1965. He earned a Master of Public Affairs from Kentucky State University in 1981.
While pursuing his engineering degree, he met Carolyn Sue Sullivan of Lexington, and they were married on March 1, 1964. They were blessed with three children, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandsons.
Roger is survived by his wife, Carolyn; son, Bret (Sandy) Blair; daughter, Suzanne Burke; son, Jason (Sharlene) Blair; six granddaughters, Kathryn Taylor Burke, Chelsea Jordan Burke, Kristen Rebekah (Shawn) Roberts, Courtney Nicole Burke, Ashley Noel Blair and Stella Madison Blair; four grandsons, James Roger Harrison Blair, Seth Elijah Blair, Aidan Luke Thomas Blair and Corran Mark Sullivan Blair; and three great-grandsons, Knox Wesley Roberts, Roger Sampson Carlyle Roberts and Easton Tyler Stone.
He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth Ray Blair; brother-in-law, Beckham Wayne Sullivan; and numerous cousins.
Following the award of his engineering degree, he commenced work with the Kentucky Department of Highways. Over the next 16 years, he held a variety of responsible positions in Kentucky State Government. After leaving State Government in May 1981, he formed Blair & Associates, a consulting company specializing in environmental issues.
In January 1984, he became Executive Director of Kentucky Association of Highway Contractors where he remained through early 1987 when he left to Join Bluegrass Contracting Corporation. In October 1989, he joined Tetra Tech, where he remained until he retired in September 2018.
Additionally, Roger was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy Civil Engineering Corps in August 1966. Following his release from Active Duty with a Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam, he continued in the Naval Reserve Program until he retired in 1988 with the rank of Commander.
Although he worked in a number of challenging arenas, Roger considered his greatest accomplishment was his marriage to Carolyn, and the children and grandchildren that resulted from that marriage.
Visitation is Sunday from 5-7 p.m., Milward-Southland, Lexington.
Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private funeral. Private burial with military honors at Lexington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations encouraged to Liberty Road Faith Fellowship, Lexington or to Kiwanis International.
