Dave Taulbee, 56, Frankfort, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday. A native of South Lyon, Michigan, he enjoyed his career as a retired sheet metal worker and the traveling that came with it. He was a veteran of the United States Army, who loved to bowl and always knew how to have a good time. He will be missed by many.

He is the son of Wilma Taulbee, Frankfort and the late Roger Dale Taulbee.

Survivors include his son, Dylan (Cassidy) Taulbee, two daughters, Amber (Chris) Collins and Katlynn (Tony) Tran; grandchildren, Jackson Taulbee, Crew Collins, Cooper Collins, Rosie Collins, Keaton Tran and Gracelynn Tran; brothers, Les (Missy) Taulbee, Jeff Taulbee; and his sister, Cindy (Joe) Hoskins.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Swallowfield Church of Christ, Frankfort, Kentucky. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to leave the family messages of condolences.

