No services are scheduled for Roger Fletcher, 70. Cremation was chosen. Gash Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Fletcher died Jan. 29.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Fletcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

