LAWRENCEBURG — Visitation for Roger Hall, 85, will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at Saffell House Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow visitation at Hebron Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Hall died Monday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

