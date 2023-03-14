Roger David Laing, 69, passed away on March 10, 2023.

Roger was born in Frankfort on March 26, 1953. He spent many years practicing law in Frankfort and was a lover of the arts, music, painting and traveling. In his free time, he could often be found antiquing at flea markets and yard sales. 

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Laing as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription