LAWRENCEBURG — No public services are scheduled for Roger Lee Sexton, 64, husband of Sharon A. Curtin Sexton. Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Sexton died Thursday at his home in Lawrenceburg.  

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Sexton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

