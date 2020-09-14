A memorial visitation for Roger Lee Wilhoite, 67, husband of Katrina Tracy Wilhoite, will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with military honors being held at 5:30 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Wilhoite died Sept. 8.
