Services for Roger Lee Wilhoite, 67, husband of Katrina Tracy Wilhoite, are pending at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Wilhoite died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Wilhoite as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription