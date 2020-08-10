Roger Neil Wallace, of Bedford, Massachusetts, and husband of Mary Baughman, formerly of Frankfort, died at home on the first day of summer, June 20, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1941, in Montclair, New Jersey, the son of Neil Merton Wallace, a West Point graduate and career army officer, and Eleanor Marguerite Seller, who had completed studies at the New York School of Fine and Applied Art.
After completing undergraduate and graduate degrees in electrical engineering at MIT, he spent his career working in high tech companies in the Boston area, principally Raytheon in Waltham and Lexington, Massachusetts, and Sanders in Nashua, New Hampshire. Sanders was acquired and divested several times during Roger’s time there—Lockheed, Lockheed-Martin and BAE Systems. Roger appreciated the fact that he had worked for four different companies but kept the same office and phone number.
At Raytheon, he met the love of his life, Mary Baughman, a technical editor who found his writing was so good it didn't need editing. Roger had earned a pilot’s license and become part owner of a single-engine Cessna, and he and Mary enjoyed flights to such New England attractions as Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, and shared many other common interests. They enjoyed 40 years of happy marriage.
In addition to his wife, family members who will cherish having known Roger include his sister, Carol Wallace Sherman, of Williamsburg, Virginia; Mary’s brother and sister-in-law, John and Carol Baughman, of Frankfort; cousins with whom he spent much time during World War II, James Hunting Bennett, his best man, of Venice, Florida, and New York City, and Pamela Winton Gosner, of New Providence, New Jersey; his nephew and his wife, Stephen and Carey Baughman, of Indianapolis; his niece and her husband, Anne Baughman Spears and Tom Spears, of Cincinnati; and great-nieces, Mara Hannah Baughman and Jaina Clio Baughman of Indianapolis.
A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m. If you would like to be invited, send email to the Reverend John Gibbons, jgibbons@uubedford.org. For the subject line, use Roger Wallace Zoom service.
Contributions in his memory to any of these organization would please Roger: the American Cancer Society, Josephine Sculpture Park (https://josephinesculpturepark.kindful.com), Liberty Hall Historic Site (202 Wilkinson St.; https://www.libertyhall.org/donate-now), the Capital City Museum, (325 Ann St.), or your favorite public radio or television station.
