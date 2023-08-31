Roger Nelson Wright, 78, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. The husband of Brenda Hood Wright, Roger was born October 11, 1944, to the late George and Ruth Newland Wright in Versailles, Kentucky.

He loved riding his motorcycle, animals, strolling through the Peddlers Mall and always looked forward to meeting his friends for lunch at McDonalds. Fishing was a favorite past time in his younger years, but he has always had a love for people and never having met a stranger, good conversation.  

