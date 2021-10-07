Roger Thomas Crittenden was born December 25, 1941, and died the morning of September 17, 2021. Tom was 79 years old when he passed away after a short, but hard fought battle with cancer.

Tom was originally from Frankfort, Kentucky. His parents were Roger and Josephine Crittenden. Tom graduated from Franklin County High School in 1959 where he excelled in academics and was captain of the Flyers football team. After Tom graduated from high school, he went to the University of Kentucky where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering, and then a Master of Business Administration-Finance. Throughout his life he followed the UK basketball program and was able to see his beloved Wildcats win several national championships. He met Jane Furr in high school, and began a relationship with her while the two were at UK. They were married in 1964 in Frankfort, Ky., and they celebrated 57 years of marriage in May. After UK, Tom was in the army for two years, stationed at Fort Lee in Virginia. Tom served as a Second Lieutenant and as a civilian for the U.S. Army Materiel Command. He and Jane settled in Alexandria, Va. and eventually in Springfield, Va., where they raised their two sons

Tom spent a significant amount of time volunteering at First Baptist Church of Alexandria, where he served faithfully. Tom and Jane had a mutual interest in gardening, and Tom especially enjoyed sharing his garden with others.

Tom is survived by his wife Jane, his brother, John; his two sons, David and Todd; and his six grandchildren, Cody, Bailey, Cassidy, Kye, Ian and Colt. A memorial service was be held at Messiah United Methodist Church, 6215 Rolling Road, Springfield, Va. 22152, on Monday, October 4, 2021. The service was at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and a small reception followed. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Salvation Army.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription