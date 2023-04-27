LAWRENCEBURG — A celebration of life for Roland E. “Bud” Hubert, 81, husband of Marilyn Hubert, will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the Wild Turkey Trace Golf Course. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Hubert died Wednesday, April 26.

To plant a tree in memory of Roland Hubert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

