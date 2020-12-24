LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Rolf Hellinger, 86, husband of James A. Johnson, will be private. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Hellinger died Thursday.

