Rollie D. Hawkins, 83, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023. The husband of Alice Sutherland Hawkins, Rollie was born May 21, 1939, to the late Lawrence and Willie Claxon Hawkins in Owen County, Kentucky. 

Rollie D. Hawkins

A United States Air Force veteran, he was a current member of the Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, but faithfully attended Burks Branch Baptist Church, a small country church in Shelby County, until 2006. Rollie was the former office manager for Frankfort Meter Electric, where he cultivated many important relationships with his co-workers for 40 years.

