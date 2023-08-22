Roman Adonis McGowan Sr., age 31, passed away on August 18, 2023. Services will be held at First Baptist Church, Clinton Street, on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Donald Townsend officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m. service time on Monday. 

Roman Adonis McGowan Sr.

Roman accepted Christ at an early age and he wholeheartedly loved the Lord. He graduated with Honors from Franklin County High School. He then attended BCTC where he studied automotive technology. He loved collecting cars and working on them. Roman fiercely loved his family and friends and had a big heart. He was loved so deeply by so many and he will be sorely missed. 

