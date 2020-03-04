SIMPSONVILLE — Services for Rommie B. Smith, 84, husband of Evelyn Smith, will be noon Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Smith died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Rommie Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

