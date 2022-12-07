VERSAILLES — Graveside services for Ronald Allen Garrison, 87, husband of Ruby Bryant Garrison, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Garrison died Tuesday, Dec. 6.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Garrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

