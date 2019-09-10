Kentucky Medical Center on Sept. 9, 2019, after a hard fought, courageous battle with leukemia. A fiercely loved father, husband, son, brother and friend.
Ron grew up in Lawrenceburg and attended UK, where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) fraternity. His love for golf led him to work at Bob O’Link and Lakeview Springs golf courses. He also served as a game reviewer and managing editor for several gaming websites, including GameFront, FileFront and The Escapist.
Ron was a devoted member of the Frankfort Elks Lodge No. 530, where he served as the Exalted Ruler and a District Deputy. He was an assistant leader with Boy Scout Troop 37 in Lawrenceburg.
Ron is survived by his wife, Anita; and son, Logan; his mother, Sandi Whitaker of Lawrenceburg; a sister, Lisa Whitaker of Lexington; mother-in-law, Mary Coubert; and brothers-in-law, Robert Jr., Marty and Ronnie Coubert; and aunts, Dee Foster and Jan Whitaker of Lexington. He is also survived by his grandmother, Colleen Walton; aunt, Darla (Mike) Fisher; uncles, Ed (Sandie) Walton, Jeff (Deanna) Walton and Shawn Walton, all of West Virginia.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Ron Whitaker; father-in-law, Robert Coubert Sr.; grandparents, Venon and Ethlyn Whitaker; grandfather, H.C. Walton; and many beloved aunts and uncles.
Ron was a kind spirit taken much too soon who will be sorely missed by his family, friends and community. Memorials may be made to Frankfort Elks Lodge No. 530, c/o Ron Whitaker Memorial Fund, 309 Lewis St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. at Gash Memorial Chapel with Dr. Robert F. Ehr officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7:30 p.m. prior to the service.