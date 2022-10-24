A gathering of family and friends for Ronald C. “Ozzie” Osborne, 63, will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the American Legion on Versailles Road. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Osborne died Thursday, Oct. 20.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Osborne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

